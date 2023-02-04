Guns Or Roses will be rocking the Villa’s Royal Hall on Saturday.
They are being brought over by MG Promotions.
Guns Or Roses were formed in 2009 and since then they have bringing their electrifying show to audiences across the world, headlining festivals and events throughout the UK, Ireland, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Norway and Belgium.
They perform all the classics including Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child of Mine, Paradise City and November Rain. They also love to keep the die-hard fans entertained by regularly including album tracks such as Coma, Anything Goes and Dead Horse.
Support comes from Sunset Jet, who will be bringing their blend of psychedelic rock, Indie and expansive harmonies.
The concert starts at 8pm (doors open at 7pm).
Tickets (£26) are available online at www.villagaiety.com, call the box office on 600555 or from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.