The project, which launched earlier this year at the Western Wellbeing Centre, has been running weekly community meals open to all, with no referrals or eligibility criteria.
Organisers have consistently stressed the initiative is about bringing people together, rather than acting as a traditional food bank or soup kitchen.
However, in an important update these past few days, the team confirmed that the group will now move to Mylchreest Court, next to QEII High School, on a trial basis.
They explained that the arrangement at the Western Wellbeing Centre had always been temporary, with use of the space limited to Thursdays until April.
In a post, organisers said: ‘Firstly, we would like to thank Hilary from the Western Wellbeing Centre for her warm welcome to our team. She gave us the space very last minute and allowed us to find our feet as a team, encouraging all of our hard work.’
Despite exploring the possibility of switching to a different day, the group said a change did not suit either volunteers or regular attendees.
The post added: ‘That being said, we are on the move! The committee and tenants at Mylchreest Court have very kindly agreed to a trial run next Thursday.’
The weekly sessions will now take place between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, slightly earlier than the previous 6pm to 8pm slot.
Organisers are encouraging both regulars and new visitors to attend and support the initiative at its new location, while also asking attendees to follow guidance on accessing the building.
They added: ‘We’d love to show the tenants, the committee, and any new visitors just how popular this community initiative is.’