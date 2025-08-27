Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Eion Molyneux at North Quay, Douglas, at 6pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall in Sulby, at 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen, Sulby, at 9pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Just Blame Pete at North Quay Stage, Douglas, at 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 8pm-10pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at The Queens, Douglas, at 8pm.

- Wez Clarke at The Manor, Willaston, at 8.30pm.

- Eion Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, at 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, at 9pm.

- The Clypse at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, at 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, at 9:30pm.

Saturday

- Pride on the Quay, North Quay, Douglas, from 12pm-11pm.

- John Gregory at the Coffee Station, House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm-1.30pm.

- Eion Molyneux at The Queens, Douglas, at 6pm.

- Richard Hogg at the Port Erin beach stage at 6pm.

- ShoddyWaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas for a Manx Grand Prix fundraiser, from 7.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- No Stress at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, at 8pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at The Heron, Anagh Coar at 8.30pm.

- Fundamentals at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 9.15pm.

- Motherfunkers at Foraging Vintners in Port Erin

Sunday

- Dickie Kelly at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, at 5pm.

- Ian Thompson and Peter Dixon at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.