Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Eion Molyneux at North Quay, Douglas, at 6pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall in Sulby, at 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen, Sulby, at 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Just Blame Pete at North Quay Stage, Douglas, at 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, from 8pm-10pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at The Queens, Douglas, at 8pm.
- Wez Clarke at The Manor, Willaston, at 8.30pm.
- Eion Molyneux at The Creek, Peel, at 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, at 9pm.
- The Clypse at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, at 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, at 9:30pm.
Saturday
- Pride on the Quay, North Quay, Douglas, from 12pm-11pm.
- John Gregory at the Coffee Station, House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
- Eion Molyneux at The Queens, Douglas, at 6pm.
- Richard Hogg at the Port Erin beach stage at 6pm.
- ShoddyWaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas for a Manx Grand Prix fundraiser, from 7.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- No Stress at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, at 8pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at The Heron, Anagh Coar at 8.30pm.
- Fundamentals at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 9.15pm.
- Motherfunkers at Foraging Vintners in Port Erin
Sunday
- Dickie Kelly at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, at 5pm.
- Ian Thompson and Peter Dixon at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday