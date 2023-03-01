Thursday
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Evening of acoustic blues and ragtime guitar with John Gregory at The Monkey House, Castletown, doors open 7.30pm. Tickets £5.
- Ruby Biscoe-Taylor and Sue Harrison in Atholl Room Concert at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sulby Glen, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at Jaks, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Shoh Slaynt and The Whisky Boys at Ramsey Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild Fish and Chip Supper with table quiz at St Paul’s Hall, Ramsey, 7pm. Tickets £15 from Guild members, Ramsey RNLI shop or call 815515.
- Sideways presents Rebirth alt and indie night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Mark Firth at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- David Castro at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Steph and Eamonn at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm-11.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm-midnight.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Boneyard at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Brendan at South Douglas Old Friends’ Association, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Manor, Willaston.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Manor, Willaston, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Shades of Gray at 8.30pm.
Wednesday
- Alan Kneale in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8pm.