Enjoy live music island-wide at weekend
Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Blank Canvas and Night Time Tennis at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Joey Wylde at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Saturday
- Bye Bye Baby, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute, at the Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Shady Acres and Swarf Damage at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Steph and Eamonn at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Bad Reputation, Thin Lizzy Tribute, at The Station, Port St Mary.
- The Boneyard at The Heron, Anagh Coar.
- Karaoke at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, in Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 12.30pm to 4pm.
- Kelly and Nelly at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 2pm, followed by 995 at 4.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm. Followed by Trevor Shimmin from 7.30pm to 10pm.
Wednesday
- Babs Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
