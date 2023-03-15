Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Soundcheck at The Monkey House, Castletown, 8pm.
- Friday Folk Concerts presents South African acoustic guitarist Tony Cox at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm. Tickets £10.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Jon Lightfield at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Bridge Inn, Laxey, 9pm.
- Lazy Daze at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- The Getaways and Overlook at The Ginger Hall, Sulby
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Saturday
- David Castro at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 5pm-8pm.
- Rag N Bone Man tribute, support by Jamie Blackburn, at the South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Brian Brough at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Manx Punx at The Monkey House, Castletown, 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Island Maiden at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Steve Nash at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Southern State at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at The Rovers Return, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial Hotel, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Nova at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Creek Inn, Peel.
- Francesca May and A Stones Throw at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Power Cut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
- Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm-6pm.
Wednesday
- Paul Reynolds in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.