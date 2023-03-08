Thursday
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Traditional music session - singing at O’Donnells, Douglas, 5pm to 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown.
- Heathen Chemistry at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 9pm-11pm.
- Jon Lightfield and DreadMann at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, in Ballasalla, 9.30pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress Hotel, Douglas.
- The Ballaghs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Traditional music session featuring guest musicians at O’Donnells, Douglas,12.30pm to 3.30pm.
- Will Pound and Jen Butterworth at the Laxey Institute, doors open 7.30pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Band Battle final featuring The Getaways, Drop Kick The Fish, Half Naked Headline and Shady Acres at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Hot Mess at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Tropic Slug and Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Eoin Molyneux at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Sunset Jets at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Heinrich Manoeuvre at 7.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.
Wednesday
- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.