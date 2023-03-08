Thursday

- Power On Music presents Harry Roe at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7pm.

- Open mic night at The Monkey House, Castletown, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Open mic night at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Traditional music session - singing at O’Donnells, Douglas, 5pm to 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown.

- Heathen Chemistry at Secret Pizza, Castletown, 9pm-11pm.

- Jon Lightfield and DreadMann at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, in Ballasalla, 9.30pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress Hotel, Douglas.

- The Ballaghs at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Traditional music session featuring guest musicians at O’Donnells, Douglas,12.30pm to 3.30pm.

- Will Pound and Jen Butterworth at the Laxey Institute, doors open 7.30pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Band Battle final featuring The Getaways, Drop Kick The Fish, Half Naked Headline and Shady Acres at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Hot Mess at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Tropic Slug and Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Eoin Molyneux at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

- Sunset Jets at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 1pm-4pm.

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Heinrich Manoeuvre at 7.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-9.30pm.

Wednesday

- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.