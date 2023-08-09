More than 600 passengers were whisked along the Groudle Glen Railway to Sea Lion Rocks for an afternoon of live music.
The annual Cliff Top Concert on Sunday saw performances from Matt Creer, Mine’s A Shanty, Ellan Vannin Pipes & Drums, Rushen Silver Band and The Shenanigans Banned.
Volunteer chairman Trevor Nall told Island Life: ‘We were extremely pleased with the turnout and the feedback.
‘Packed trains all day with over 600 people attending during the day and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The weather played ball and it was a lovely sunny day for the concerts.
‘It was great to see so many people enjoying the concerts and the musicians themselves enjoying performing in such a unique and picturesque location.’