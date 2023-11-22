Time is running out to enter the annual competition for the best new song written in Manx Gaelic.
Each year, the Isle of Man takes part in the Pan-Celtic song contest in Ireland, competing against five other original songs written in the native languages of Alba (Scotland), Breizh (Brittany), Cymru (Wales), Eire (Ireland) and Kernow (Cornwall).
The international competition will take place in Carlow, Ireland, for the 50th Pan-Celtic Festival in Easter Week, starting April 2.
But before that, an original song in Manx Gaelic must be chosen.
This heat, called Arrane son Mannin -Song for Mann - will be held on the evening of Friday, January 12 during a concert at Peel Masonic Hall, in Stanley Road.
Winner of the Arrane son Mannin that evening will then represent the Isle of Man in Ireland, as well as receiving a cash prize of £300, sponsored by Culture Vannin.
And the successful winner of the International Pan Celtic Song Contest in Ireland will be awarded €1,500.
The Arrane son Mannin invites newly composed songs in the Manx language and is open to all styles including traditional and pop, rock and rap, country, jazz and classical. The only requirement is that the lyrics and music be original and ‘ayns Gaelg’. Songs may be written for and performed by soloists, groups or bands.
Skeeal Elley, with their song Oie as La, was the winner the last time the competition was held in January 2020. They finally got to compete in Ireland this year.
The deadline to enter is tomorrow (Friday).Download the entry form at https://culturevannin.im/media/PDF/ArraneSonMannin-Form_2023-4.pdf