Eoin Molyneux is a primary school teacher and singer/songwriter who has been performing throughout the island and the south of England for over 20 years. He has released his own music which has been played in the UK, as well as the USA. This year with support from the Isle Of Man Arts Council he will be recording and releasing his new album ‘The Road To The Sound’.
1. Turning Out - AJR
They write songs that really express how I felt at their age, this song in particular, the build up and ending just gets me every time.
2. Bombay Blue - The Mystery Jets
It always takes me back to my final term at university. It’s a swirling indie melancholy trip.
3. Everybody Knows It’s Going To Happen Only Not Tonight - The Go Find
The Go Find were the first band I downloaded from iTunes way back in 2004. This song and album in particular, it just gives me the feeling of being sat on a beach in France watching the sun go down.
4. Black and White Town - The Doves
Pure nostalgia choice here. Takes me back to college and falling in love with the whole Post-Brit-pop music that was coming out at the time. Went to see Noel Gallagher, where The Doves were warm up, I was more excited for this one song.
5. You and I - Valerie June
I could have picked anything by Valerie. When I fully need to relax and lose myself I put this album on and just get lost in this world she created. Her voice is just stunning and I would highly suggest her to anyone!
6. Modern Life Is Rubbish
I’ve shown this movie to a few friends and I just get funny looks, but I adore it. It’s probably a nostalgia trip with all the indie music, but I love the story and the side characters are just hilarious.
7. Godzilla - Nanna
Nanna, also a member of ‘Of Monsters and Men’, released her solo album last year and this was a single. I love her voice and lyrics, I think you just need to listen to it. I’ll let the song do the talking.
8. The Universal - Blur
I got to hear this live in Hyde Park in 2009 and it’s a moment that constantly stuck with me. If I had one song to listen to for the rest of my life, this would be it.
9. Wayne’s World 2
Spent most of my life quoting from this film. The crazy roadie Del just makes this film perfect. ‘Woodstock? That was quite a show, man. It rained all morning, and then it cleared up in the afternoon. And that’s it, I almost remembered something else, but it’s gone.’
10. (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone - The Monkees
The first song I learned on guitar, I love The Monkees, it was down to watching the show that got me into performing all those years ago.