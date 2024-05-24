The line-up for this year’s Mananan Festival has been revealed.
The week-long celebration of the arts takes place at the Erin Arts Centre each year with an eclectic mix of folk, classical, performance art, comedy and talks.
This year’s event, which is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, will take place between Monday, June 24 and Saturday, June 29.
A spokeswoman for the Erin Arts Centre said: ‘It's a chance to bring an amazing and varied line-up of top-drawer acts to our intimate venue and treat our audience to an unforgettable experience.
‘The Festival has been running since 1974 (with a couple of gaps) and we're lucky to be able to draw on a rich list of artists who have gone down a storm in the past, coupled with fresh contemporary performers to give the event our own special twist.’
On the opening night. The audience will be treated to a set from the Queen of English Folk Eliza Carthy – an award-winning talent, born and bred in the heart of the folk. She combines incredible fiddle playing with a powerful and versatile voice.
Eliza will be supported by Lancashire folk singer and performer of ballads Jennifer Reid.
The Tuesday evening belongs to a local artist and this year Kitterland will take you on an exclusive, improvised, audio-visual journey, as they provide a live soundtrack to a classic film. Using analogue synths, guitars, bass and voice, they weave their slowly evolving, dreamy magic to mesmeric effect.
Wednesday will see a splash of comedy at the festival with Cornish performer Seamas Carey's ‘Help! I Think I'm A Nationalist’. Fresh from a sell-out UK tour, Seamas is bringing his solo commentary on Cornish culture to the Isle of Man which is part stand-up and part theatre.
In addition, Seamas will give a talk about his work at St Catherine's church hall, before the Kitterland show. This event is organised by Culture Vannin and is open to anyone with a ticket to his gig.
There will be a more highbrow feel on the Thursday with The Brodsky Quartet which recently celebrated 50 years in the business. They are one of the finest string quartets in the world and will perform a festival-pleasing programme including works by Schubert, Ravel, Turina and Sarasate.
There will be more classical music on the Friday with pianist Martin Roscoe. His recital programme will include Haydn Sonata, Schubert, Liszt and Beethoven.
On the final day (Saturday) there will be a free event ‘Sax on the Beach’, featuring the island’s finest horn blowers on Saturday afternoon. This will take place on the Port Erin beach stage with times to be announced.
Saturday night belongs to the Robin Nolan Trio. The jazz musicians will perform their thrilling, gypsy jazz via the Beatles and AC/DC to provide a fitting high-energy finale to the festival.
Throughout the week, the exhibition ‘Shape’ by Sarah Callow, will be on show in our gallery.
Tickets to all events are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre or you can call into the office between 10am and 4.30pm, from Tuesday to Friday.