Eugene Wilson is hosting a fundraising concert in aid of Anthony Nolan this weekend.
The Live Music Charity Gig takes place at Onchan parish hall, in Royal Avenue, on Saturday from 7.30pm.
All money raised will go to Anthony Nolan in memory of Eugene’s daughter Lisa Wilson, who lost her battle with leukaemia in 2005.
The line-up features the family trio Relative Impact who will play covers of all genres with an original twist.
Fifteen-year-old Cate Tonks provides the stunning vocals for the Cate Tonks Trio alongside her dad Paul on piano and guitar from Mark Burrows.
Singer/songwriter Eoin Molyneux will perform his range of original songs, which all tell a story.
And there will be music from the talented duo Indigo, featuring singer Lauren Gray and guitarist Carlos Garana.
Eugene will himself be playing some original songs. ‘I will perform one particularly emotional song called Take Me Home Dad,’ he said.
‘It’s what Lisa said to me when we were told they couldn’t save her in Liverpool Royal Hospital.’
Tickets (£7) are available from Eugene on 222261 or at charitygig.eventbrite.com
Bring your own drinks and nibbles.