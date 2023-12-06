Douglas Town Band is joining forces with Platform Senior Vocal Ensemble for its annual Christmas Concert.
They will also be joined by the Douglas training band for the concert, which takes place at St Ninian’s Church, in Douglas, on Sunday (December 17).
The band’s musical director, Rob Mitchell, said: ‘It promises to be a fun-filled festive night featuring plenty of popular Christmas hits alongside traditional carols with ample opportunity for audience members to get into the spirit of the festive period.
‘We will also be serving mulled wine, tea, coffee and mince pies in the interval along with our ever popular Christmas raffle.’
It will be the first time that Douglas Town Band have performed together with Platform Senior Vocal Ensemble.
But the band welcomed its musical director, Kristene Sutcliffe, as a guest performer to their successful Last Night of the Proms event in September.
They are available from Douglas Town Band’s website douglastownband.org or from Morrison Photos, in Bucks Road, Douglas.