Manx National Heritage is set to host a special event to mark 100 years since the arrival of one of the Manx Museum’s most prominent exhibits - the Sei whale skeleton.
The 14 metre long female adult Sei Whale, Balaenoptera borealis, became stranded in a gully at Langness on the south coast of the Isle of Man in May 1925, measuring 48ft 6in (14.63 metres) when washed ashore.
In collaboration with Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch and the Manx Wildlife Trust, the museum will offer a series of marine-focused activities aimed at raising awareness of ocean conservation and the natural history of marine mammals.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm on Thursday, August 14 and will take place at the Manx Museum in Douglas.
Three separate half-hour sessions will be available for attendees, with the first one of these being ‘Beneath the Bones: Whale Skeleton Tour and Ocean Discoveries’.
This will see a behind-the-scenes tour being led by Manx National Heritage curator for natural history Laura McCoy, who will explore the history of the Sei whale exhibit.
The session also includes a hands-on examination of plankton and a discussion on the impacts of plastic pollution on marine ecosystems.
Another event will give attendees the chance to meet a dolphin, a porpoise and a seal.
Presented by the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch, this interactive session will feature life-size inflatable models of local marine species. Participants will learn about marine mammal identification, research methods and the ecological significance of Manx waters.
This session also incorporates educational content on whale biology and ocean life.
Tickets are priced at £5 per child, and more information and booking details can be found at https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/