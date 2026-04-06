The arts and culture of Armenia will be the subject of The Arts Society Isle of Man’s latest talk on Tuesday, April 21.
The lecture at the Manx Museum will be undertaken by Andrew Spira.
Mr Spira studied at the Courtauld Institute and King’s College, London. For several years he worked at the Temple Gallery, London (specialists in Byzantine, Russian and Greek icons) and as a curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum where he worked on the British Galleries and for the Silver, Metalwork and Jewellery Department. Subsequently he was programme director at Christie’s Education for 14 years.
A spokesperson for the society said: ‘This promises to be an engaging and visually evocative exploration of a nation whose creative heritage spans millennia yet remains comparatively little known in the British Isles.
‘Armenia, perched at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, boasts a cultural identity shaped by ancient traditions, resilient history, and a deep spiritual legacy.
‘The talk will guide attendees through the country’s artistic evolution - from its early Christian iconography and intricate manuscript illumination to its distinctive architecture and vibrant contemporary arts scene.
‘Audiences can expect to encounter the striking geometry of Armenian churches, the delicate craftsmanship of khachkars (carved stone crosses), and the enduring symbolism woven into textiles, music, and storytelling.
‘These artistic forms reflect wider historical currents that have influenced Armenia over centuries, including trade, migration, and periods of upheaval.
‘The lecture reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to broadening cultural horizons in the island.
‘In shining a light on Armenia, this talk opens a window onto a world of artistic richness that feels both distant and surprisingly resonant.
‘For those seeking inspiration, discovery, or simply a stimulating lecture this event promises to be a highlight of the spring cultural calendar.’
The lecture takes place from 11.30am until 12.30pm and is free to members and students. Tickets cost £10 for guests.