Charity Isle Listen’s rescheduled Castle to Castle run/walk takes place this Sunday, starting from Peel Castle at 8am.
The event covers an undulating route of approximately 15 miles over an undulating route to Castletown to Castletown formerly used by fishermen. The ancient trail based on the Bayr ny Skeddan (Herring Road) also includes segments of the Raad ny Foillan (coastal footpath) and the Millennium Way.
The total elevation is approximately 2,000ft. Entry fee: £14 (ages 18+), £10 (ages 16-17). Sign in by 7.30am, safety briefing 7.45am. Walkers will start 15 minutes after the runners at 8.15am.
Because of the nature of the terrain, walking shoes, boots or trail shoes are essential.