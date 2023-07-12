The three-piece, based around the talents of brothers Danny (guitar) and Dean (piano) and sister Leyna (multi-instruments), will be performing on Saturday (July 22).
They performed in the island for the first time in August last year as part of a tour to promote their latest EP, Heaven and Hell.
Dean said they were looking forward to returning: ‘Our time on the Isle of Man last year was an incredible experience and we can’t wait to return, perform our show for the lovely Manx people and see more of the beautiful island.’
He said people could expect ‘more original music, classics from the singer-songwriter era and traditional British folk, delivered with Robinson-Stone’s signature sibling harmonies’.
Since last year’s concert, the band finished their Heaven and Hell tour with the British Country Music Festival in Blackpool.
And they have been performing the Music of Clifford T. Ward in UK theatres. They created the show as a tribute to the legacy of the English singer songwriter who is a great inspiration to them. The trio have also been in their home studio writing more original material.
‘You can expect to see more albums from us on the way,’ Dean said.
Their style is a warm and lush mix of layered vocal harmonies over music a blend of Celtic folk music and vintage Americana, together with the 70s rock sounds of the Eagles,and Fleetwood Mac to create an eclectic musical style.
Saturday’s concert starts at 8pm. Tickets (£16) are available online at etickets.im/cc or from Celtic Gold, in Peel, or GH Corlett, in Douglas.