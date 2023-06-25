Enjoy a musical and visual tour of the island with a collaboration by brother and sister duo composer Tim Price and photographer Rachel Price.
Gem of God’s Earth is a seven-movement orchestral suite inspired by the island’s diverse range of natural features.
The composition and release of the music in 2020 was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Part of the release included an online concert film, placing Tim’s music alongside photos and videos by his sister Rachel of the areas and features that inspired it.
The concert film will be shown at Ramsey Independent Methodist Church, in Chapel Lane, Ramsey, on Monday next week (July 3) at 7.30pm.
Tim said: ‘As a composer, I have often found inspiration in the Manx landscape.
‘The places and features I have chosen for the seven movements represent some of the natural variety that is packed into this small island.
‘This is reflected in the varied instrumentation and rich harmonies.’
The piece, featuring nearly an hour of original music, takes listeners on a journey around the island, visiting The Ayres, Ballaglass, Langness, The Curraghs, The Chasms, and Cronk ny Arrey Laa, as well as looking at the Dark Skies.
Each movement is also introduced with a short explanation, giving insights into the music and pointing out things to listen for.
Tim said: ‘The film proved very popular at the time of its release, both with local listeners and with Manx people around the world.
‘Three years later, I felt that this would be a good time to give people another chance to see the film in full.’
Entry to the event costs £10 and is payable on the door.
Locally-made refreshments will be served after the film.