Tricia, who made history last year as the island’s first female bishop, will pour the first pint of a specially brewed festival ale from Okell’s. T
he beer, a Smoked Porter, has been created in celebration of the brewery’s 175th anniversary.
A donation from each pint sold will go towards this year’s chosen good cause, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
Bishop Tricia brings with her a distinguished record of service, having previously held roles including Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons and Canon and Archdeacon of Westminster.
She also played a part in the coronation of King Charles III.
This year’s festival marks several milestones, with Bushey’s Brewery celebrating 40 years, CAMRA Isle of Man marking its 50th anniversary, and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation recognising two decades of life-saving work.
The 12th annual festival will run from Thursday, April 10 to Saturday, April 12 at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall. More than 150 real ales, ciders, perries, fruit wines and meads will be available to sample, alongside a wide selection of food and live music on Friday and Saturday.
Last year’s event raised more than £1,100 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) who celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2024.
A portion of the cost of each pint of Okell’s SOS beer, which was brewed for and sold at the 2024 festival, was also donated to the charity.
Tickets for this year’s event are available now from the VillaGaiety box office, the Sea Terminal’s Welcome Centre, or on the door subject to availability.
For updates and more information, visit www.iombeerfestival.com or follow the festival on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).