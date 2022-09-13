Subscribe newsletter
Three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards nominees Gilmore & Roberts will take to the stage of Peel Centenary Centre.
The English folk duo, who were nominated for Best Duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2o16, will be performing on Saturday (October 1) as part of the Friday Folk Nights.
Q Magazine says Gilmore & Roberts ‘take English folk and scruff it up with Indie rock drama’. And Folk Radio UK says the duo have ‘a sizeable canon of fire behind them and confidence in live performance which believes their still very young years’.
Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) met while studying at Leeds College of Music and released their debut album in 2008.
Since then, the duo have toured Canada and Europe, played some of the UK’s biggest acoustic festivals and toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention.
Their latest album, their fifth, A Problem Of Our Kind, was released in October 2018. It contains some of the most stripped-back arrangements of Gilmore & Roberts’ career so far, alongside full-tilt band numbers featuring their regular festival rhythm section of Fred Claridge (drums) and Matt Downer (double bass).
It followed on from 2016’s live album In Our History, which celebrated a decade of performing together. Hailed as ‘a masterclass in songwriting’ by Folk Radio UK and awarded 5 stars by RnR magazine, it received glowing reviews across the board and airplay on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6music.
Doors for the concert open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.
Tickets (£15) are available from the Centenary Centre website or Celtic Gold, in Peel.
