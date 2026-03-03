A former NASA astronaut is set to inspire the island’s next generation of explorers as part of a creative Earth Day initiative that will see children’s artwork displayed in London and even flown to space.
The initiative invites children of all ages to design a postcard inspired by Earth, space and the future of the planet.
Selected designs will be showcased on the iconic Piccadilly Circus screens as part of a global Earth Day activation on April 22.
A number of physical postcards will also be flown to space through the internationally recognised ‘Postcards to Space’ programme.
Children are asked to create their designs in a traditional 4 x 6 inch postcard format and submit a high-resolution digital image of their artwork.
While entries will be collected virtually, selected physical pieces will be prepared for spaceflight.
Organisers say that every participating child will receive confirmation of their artwork’s journey, even if that journey takes time to complete.
The project draws inspiration from a new stamp collection developed by Nicole in collaboration with the Isle of Man Post Office, titled ‘From the Oceans to the Stars’.
Reflecting themes of exploration, environmental awareness and humanity’s shared responsibility for Earth.
Children may base their postcard designs on individual stamps or interpret the wider theme in their own way.
Speaking about the initiative, Nicole said: ‘Postcards to Space is about inviting young people to reflect on Earth, where we come from, while imagining where we might go next. Seeing children’s creativity shared on Earth Day, and some of it quite literally travelling to space, is a beautiful reminder that exploration begins with imagination.’
The project forms part of Love Tech’s Nicole Stott Series, a programme of events aimed at inspiring children, students and the wider community through creativity, space and STEM careers.
It is being delivered in collaboration with the Space for Art Foundation and Space for a Better World.
Jade Zorab, trustee for Love Tech Isle of Man, said the initiative reflects the charity’s core mission: ‘This project captures everything Love Tech stands for. Creativity, inclusion, and opening young minds to what’s possible,’ she said.
‘Postcards to Space allows children to see their ideas valued on a global stage. We’re incredibly proud to be bringing this opportunity to the Isle of Man.’
Artwork submissions will be accepted until Sunday (March 8), with selected pieces forming part of the Earth Day showcase in April.
Love Tech Isle of Man is a registered charity focused on inspiring and empowering young people, particularly girls, to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.