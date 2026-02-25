The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that police training exercises are currently being carried out in Port Erin.
The practice scenarios in the village are taking place both today (Wednesday, February 25) and on Thursday (February 26).
Training is part of the initial training phase for student constables, which take up just under four months of the two-year training programme.
A spokesperson from the constabulary commented: ‘Student Constables will be taking part in a series of mock scenarios, supervised by the Training Team, so you may notice an increased police presence in the village during this time.
‘There’s no cause for concern as this is planned training to support their development.’