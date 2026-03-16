Every baby born at The Jane Crookall Maternity Unit will now head home with a very special gift, a Welcome Book introducing families to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Thanks to sponsorship from Manx Technology Group, new parents will receive ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’ along with information on how to sign up for the programme, which posts a free, high-quality book to children every month from birth until their fifth birthday, no matter the family’s income.
The initiative is already up and running in Douglas, with more than 400 children registered and receiving books through the post.
Ongoing monthly deliveries are available to families living in areas where local funding has been secured.
Head of Midwifery Regan Baggley and the team at The Jane Crookall Maternity Unit welcomed the scheme.
She said: ‘Although babies do not understand words yet, the experience of hearing their parents voice soothes and calms.
‘Reading creates a close calm time to spend with their baby which nurtures bonding and attachment. We would like to thank the charity for asking us to be part of this very important project.’
The very first baby to receive a Welcome Book was Reuben Harris, pictured with his parents Melanie and Steven.
Joining them for the presentation were Abby Chatwood (Chief operating officer of Manx Technology Group) and Trish McDonough (Trustee of the Isle of Man Imagination Library).
If you’re anything like us, you’re probably wondering where Dolly Parton comes into this.
Well, her Imagination Library is dedicated to ‘inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to the age of five’ through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Republic of Ireland.
For more information, to donate, or to check if your postcode is covered, visit www.imaginationlibrary.im