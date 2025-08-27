The bid to find the next Biosphere Artist in Residence has been launched with a focus on Manx language.
Manx Wildlife Trust, Biosphere Isle of Man and Isle of Man Arts Council are looking for someone to take on the role for 2025/26.
This year, Culture Vannin joins as a supporting partner and proposals are invited that celebrate 2026 as Year of the Manx Language in any creative or artistic medium.
The theme for this year is to reflect and expand on the deep connections between Manx language and culture and Manx landscapes and wildlife.
Jacqui Keenan, coordinator at Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘Biospheres are living laboratories and, with 2026 marking both the Year of Manx Language and 10 years as a Biosphere Reserve, this residency in particular is a unique opportunity to celebrate our living island and its living language, reconnecting our human community with the more-than-human in new and exciting ways.’
The Biosphere Artist in Residence programme brings together art, nature, and community to create work.
The focus of the role is connecting new audiences to the island’s natural world through the medium of art. The residency aims to foster a greater appreciation of our Biosphere status and to spark positive action for a sustainable future.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK said: ‘The Artist in Residence programme has been a fantastic success over the past three years and we are looking forward to what the next position holds.
‘Art has been proven to immortalise a strong sense of identity, enhancing uniqueness and character and encourages people to view land, sea and community in new ways.’
The residence was established in 2022. Building on the success of the previous three residencies, this year’s residency will run from October 2025 to October 2026.
Chief executive of the Manx Wildlife Trust Graham Makepeace-Warne, said: ‘The Biosphere Artist in Residence programme is about using the power of creativity to bring more people into conversation with nature.
‘In 2025/26, we have a unique opportunity to weave our living language into that conversation, highlighting the deep cultural roots that connect people and place.
‘Through this residency, we want to inspire fresh perspectives, meaningful engagement, and a shared sense of responsibility for the Island’s precious wildlife and habitats.”
The selected artist or collective will receive a package of funding and support worth £12,000. This includes a £6,000 stipend, £4,000 materials budget for equipment, training and events, and £2,000 of in-kind support from MWT, including office space, staff expertise, and access to equipment.
The residency offers a minimum of 25 days to deliver an agreed programme of public events and artistic interventions across the Island, both at MWT sites and in community venues, reaching audiences who may not usually engage with the Trust’s work.
Applications are open until midnight on Monday, September 21. Interviews for shortlisted applicants will take place at St John’s Mill on Thursday, October 9.
Full details of the brief, eligibility criteria, and application process are available on the Manx Wildlife Trust website: www.mwt.im/biosphere-artist-residence and from Dr Carmel Croukamp by emailing [email protected]