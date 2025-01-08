Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- ‘Ariana Turns Wicked’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Open mic night with Richard Hogg at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- ‘Cheesy Hits Saturdays’ in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm to 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.