Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jon Lightfield at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- ‘Ariana Turns Wicked’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Penthouse Dive at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.

- Open mic night with Richard Hogg at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- ‘Cheesy Hits Saturdays’ in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm to 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.