Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Eject Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Max Lawson at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing with Gary-Oke in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Ben Qualtrough at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing with Krasi Tonev in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Callum Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm.
- A Third Above at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion in Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Music and dancing with Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.
- Neptunes at the Rover’s Return, Douglas.
- DJ Tom at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- The Boneyard playing classic rock covers at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union in Castletown, 9:30pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing with Cameron in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Jim Inkson at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5:30pm to 9:30pm.
- Neptunes at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.