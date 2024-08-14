Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Eject Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Max Lawson at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing with Gary-Oke in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Ben Qualtrough at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing with Krasi Tonev in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Callum Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm.

- A Third Above at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion in Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Music and dancing with Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.

- Neptunes at the Rover’s Return, Douglas.

- DJ Tom at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- The Boneyard playing classic rock covers at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union in Castletown, 9:30pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing with Cameron in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Jim Inkson at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

- Neptunes at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.