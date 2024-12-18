Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5:45pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- David Castro at Queen’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Misfits at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 6pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey, 7pm.
- Retro Night at the Villa Marina, Douglas, 7pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Laura Corkhill at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke with Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Rodeo at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9:30pm to 1:30am.
- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Dan and Hendo at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.
- U2 tribute ‘Vertigo’ at Laxey Working Men’s Institute.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Kev Murray at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Pink Pony Club at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Powercut at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Rachel’s Christmas Party at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Clash Vooar at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6pm.
- Nige T at 1886, Douglas, 6:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 7pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
Monday
- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.
- Totally Awesome at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday (Christmas Eve)
- John Gregory at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
- Callum and Fraser Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Nige T at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 8pm to 11pm.
- Andrew Bridson karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.
Wednesday (Christmas Day)
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 12pm to 5pm.
Thursday (Boxing Day)
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Ian Thompson at the Horse and Plough, Braddan, 8pm.
- Karaoke at the Haven, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.