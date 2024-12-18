Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5:45pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- David Castro at Queen’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

Ian Thompson
Ian Thompson (-)

- Misfits at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 6pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Rum Baba’s, Ramsey, 7pm.

- Retro Night at the Villa Marina, Douglas, 7pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Laura Corkhill at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke with Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Rodeo at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9:30pm to 1:30am.

- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Dan and Hendo at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- U2 tribute ‘Vertigo’ at Laxey Working Men’s Institute.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Kev Murray at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.

- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Pink Pony Club at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Powercut at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Rachel’s Christmas Party at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- 995 at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

Clash Vooar

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Clash Vooar at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6pm.

- Nige T at 1886, Douglas, 6:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 7pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

Monday

- Ian Thompson at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.

- Totally Awesome at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve)

Manx blues musician John Gregory
Manx blues musician John Gregory (Nigel H Bain)

- John Gregory at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

- Callum and Fraser Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm to 8pm.

- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Nige T at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 8pm to 11pm.

- Andrew Bridson karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.

Wednesday (Christmas Day)

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 12pm to 5pm.

Thursday (Boxing Day)

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Ian Thompson at the Horse and Plough, Braddan, 8pm.

- Karaoke at the Haven, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.