Just days before his 80th birthday, Harry, who goes by the stage name Harry Dene, will play his final gig at the Manx Legion in Douglas.
Harry, originally from Manchester, moved to the island 50 years ago to escape the endless strikes and unrest plaguing the UK in the 1970s.
By then, he had already had a successful music career, playing in the same bill with the likes of Cream, Gerry Marsden and the Three Degrees, but never chasing fame and fortune.
‘I fumbled around with a guitar since I was ten or 11,’ Harry said. ‘I then heard a band called The Phantoms were looking for a singer when I was about 16.
‘I was with them with different line-ups and names for four or five years and then, at 21, I turned professional and got a job performing in Hamburg.
‘I have had a varied career but I never became famous but I write my own songs and I have recorded stuff in the past.
‘I have even appeared on television a couple of times, once in Switzerland and once in the UK on what was once a popular show.
‘I have also played at the Cavern in Liverpool (Harry has a brick dedicated to him there now) but I never liked to blow my own trumpet.’
Harry has been involved in a number of set-ups over the years but has largely performed on his own during his time in the Isle of Man.
‘In the early days I was part of a five-piece band where I just sang,’ he explained, ‘but it was rather expensive. We ended up as a three-piece and I sang while playing rhythm and lead guitar.
‘I don’t really have a particular style. I will play anything from Frank Sinatra and Elvis Pressley, whether blues, rock our country.
‘When I came to the island I joined the folk club in Douglas but singing wasn’t my career then. I actually set up my own kitchen-fitting business.’
Harry performed at the likes of the Central, Villiers and Castle Mona, none of which are around any longer, often with the band Trix.
Harry never lived the ‘rock n roll’ lifestyle. You would not see him drunk or on drugs throwing televisions out of hotel windows.
‘I was never one for getting drunk,’ he said. I have never taken drugs in my life and I just enjoyed the quiet life. I would pack up after the gig and head home.
So, what has kept Harry going so long performing?
‘I just love giving people enjoyment, he said. ‘If people enjoy my music then it makes me happy.
‘I have no idea how emotional my final gig will be but it will be strange not performing anymore.
Harry already has a good idea how he will spend his time now he is stepping down from performing.
‘I will now enjoy time with the grandkids and do a bit of gardening,’ he said. I also teach guitar and I will continue to do that and I will still play but just for myself.
‘I just felt this was the right time as I approached my 80th birthday. I am still relatively fit and young at heart but I will not miss going out in winter lugging all my gear at 1am!’