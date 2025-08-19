This month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column takes a look out how island artists and performers are taking Manx culture to other parts of the globe.
This summer, Manx creativity has travelled far beyond our shores, with local performers and artists sharing the Island’s unique culture, music, and dance across Europe, supported in part by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
At the beginning of July, Manx dance group Perree Bane took to the stage at the world-renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales, bringing traditional steps, music, and costume to new audiences.
Supported by a grant from the Arts Council’s domestic travel fund, they represented the island in a festival that brings together dancers and musicians from around the globe, proudly showcasing traditional Manx dance and costume on an international platform.
Earlier in August, youth choir Skeealyn Vannin ‘The Storytellers of Mann’ captivated audiences at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, France.
With vibrant new costumes funded by an Arts Council grant and original music composed by local musician (and Arts Council member) David Kilgallon, their performances blended music, dance, and storytelling to share Manx myths and traditions, from tales of giants and fairies to local customs and traditions.
Their immersive shows were brought to life with specially created puppets of Manannan, the Laair Vane, and a mischievous Manx cat, all crafted on-island by artist and puppet-maker Jemima Thomas.
It was a true celebration of the island’s creative talent, inspiring international audiences and flying the Manx flag with pride.
The concert, which ran from 11pm to 7am, showcased an eclectic mix of choral classics, Baroque ensembles, and contemporary talent, with Ophelia representing the island’s young creatives and demonstrating the Council’s ongoing investment in emerging artists.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK said: ‘It is always inspiring to see our island’s talented performers take Manx culture to the world stage.
‘From Lorient to Llangollen, these artists have represented our traditions with skill, creativity, and pride. The Arts Council is delighted to support their journeys, and we look forward to seeing how these international experiences continue to shape and inspire their work back here at home.’
These performances are a reminder of how creativity transcends borders, allowing our small island to make a big cultural impact.
The Isle of Man Arts Council is proud to support these opportunities for our artists, musicians, and performers to carry Manx creativity out into the world, and to bring back inspiration, connections, and experiences that will enrich our own vibrant cultural community.
If you’re a creative with a project or performance opportunity in the UK or Ireland, the domestic travel fund is open year round to help you take Manx culture to new audiences.
Visit www.iomarts.com for more information and to start your application.