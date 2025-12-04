Ramsey Town Commissioners has defended the timing of its rearranged fireworks display, which will take place this Saturday at Mooragh Park, following complaints from pet owners.
The display, originally due on November 1, was first postponed to 2 November due to ‘logistical issues’ and later cancelled entirely amid forecasts of strong winds, with safety cited as the main concern.
A spokesman for the Commissioners said: ‘We look forward to welcoming people to our display on Saturday night. The fireworks will be set off at 6pm with an 80s-themed music accompaniment.
‘We did consider other dates, including Sunday evening before the Young Farmer Tractor Run and early on New Year’s Eve, but it was not possible to put in place all of the resources needed to do this.’
The original postponements were caused in part by a shipment delay affecting fireworks across the island.
Galaxy Fireworks Isle of Man, which supplies most public displays, confirmed the delay stemmed from issues with dangerous goods certification on the vessel transporting the shipment.
The Commissioners’ response comes after some residents, particularly pet owners, voiced frustration with the rearranged date online, saying animals have already endured weeks of private and public displays in the north.
One commenter wrote: ‘A month on, can you not just leave it now? The poor pets have been through it all with displays and people having their own shows.’
Organisers are advising visitors to walk to the event where possible but added that free parking is available throughout Ramsey and food vendors will be on site.
The display is expected to draw large crowds, who will enjoy the fireworks alongside 80s-themed music, as well as the town’s independent retail and hospitality offerings.
The Commissioners apologised for the disruption caused by previous cancellations and thanked residents for their patience.
‘We hope people will come along and enjoy a safe, festive evening,’ they said.