Tributes are being paid to eminent cancer research scientist Professor John David Radcliffe, who passed away suddenly at his home in Houston, Texas, at the end of last month, aged 74.
A native of Ramsey, Professor Radcliffe is remembered both locally and internationally for his pioneering work in nutrition and cancer research.
Born in 1951, he was the son of the late Bill and Margaret Radcliffe.
He attended Albert Road School and Ramsey Grammar School before studying nutrition at Queen Mary University, London, where he earned his BSc.
He went on to the University of Aberdeen in 1972, specialising in animal nutrition and completing an MSc and PhD by 1973, followed by post-doctoral research in Holland.
Professor Radcliffe moved to the United States in 1978, first joining the National Cancer Institute in Maryland, before taking a research nutritionist role at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
In 1982, he became a faculty member at the Women’s University of Texas, combining teaching with ground-breaking research in partnership with the Texas Medical Centre and the world-renowned M.D. Anderson Cancer Centre.
Over the course of his career, he authored or co-authored 58 published research papers.
He is survived by his brothers Robert and Richard, sisters-in-law Lillian and Helen, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece.
Professor Radcliffe’s funeral took place in Houston last week.
Colleagues and family remember him for his dedication to scientific research, his generosity as a mentor, and his lifelong commitment to advancing knowledge in nutrition and cancer care.
Despite a career that took him across the globe, his Manx roots remained a defining part of his life, and he is fondly remembered in Ramsey as a remarkable figure whose work left a lasting impact worldwide.