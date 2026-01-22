Retail giant Marks and Spencer (M&S) has taken the next step in its revamp of the Douglas store.
Now, the retailer has submitted an application updating previous proposals for new signs as part of its rebranding. These include signs at the store’s entrances on Drumgold Street, Duke Street and Market Street.
The refurbishment has included closing the store’s café to allow for an expanded foodhall, including a larger bakery, a coffee-to-go counter and a new hot chicken counter. The Kids department has also been relocated to the store’s first floor.
The latest application will be considered by planners in due course.