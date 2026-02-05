Update at 2pm - Loch Promenade has now reopened
A number of promenades across the Isle of Man have been closed due to seriously high waves and coastal overtopping, as the winter swell continues to batter the island’s coastline.
Earlier today, Queens Promenade in Ramsey was closed to vehicular traffic due to significant overtopping.
Staff were also en route to Mooragh Promenade to close the northern section of the road, from the Rugby Club to the Vollan. Both closures will remain in place until the tide subsides.
In the east, conditions on Laxey Promenade deteriorated to the point that authorities had to close it to traffic on safety grounds.
The road will reopen once the tide recedes, according to the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) Highway Services.
More recently, Loch Promenade in Douglas has also been closed to vehicles, from the Sea Terminal roundabout to the roundel at Church Road/Marina.
DoI confirmed the closure at 1.50pm today, citing excessive wave overtopping, and said the road will reopen when the tide drops.
Meanwhile the Police has said the Victoria Pier side of the Sea Terminal Car Park has been shut due to glass blowing out of the barriers.
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
The department has urged residents and visitors to avoid promenades during periods of high tide and rough seas, warning of the risks posed by waves overtopping coastal defences.
These closures come amid an amber weather warning which remains in place until 3.30pm.