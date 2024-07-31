Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Beer Festival, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 7pm until 10pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Reveillettes at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Selly's Speakeasy at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- 60s/70s/80s night at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

Saturday

- The Big Wheel Blues Band, Bass Pass Blues, Blue Vannin and The Heinrich Manoeuvre at the Beer and Blues Festival, Ballafletcher Sports Ground, Douglas, 12pm until late.

- Clash Vooar at Port Erin Beach, 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.

- Dusty Plankton at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.

- DJ Degsy’s 90s Party at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Ollie Heath at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Powercut at The Creek, Peel.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10:30pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Paddy Mac at the Sidings, Castletown, 5pm.

- Harvey Mushman at the Terminus, Douglas, 5pm to 8pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.