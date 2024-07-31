Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Beer Festival, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 7pm until 10pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Reveillettes at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Selly's Speakeasy at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- 60s/70s/80s night at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Saturday
- The Big Wheel Blues Band, Bass Pass Blues, Blue Vannin and The Heinrich Manoeuvre at the Beer and Blues Festival, Ballafletcher Sports Ground, Douglas, 12pm until late.
- Clash Vooar at Port Erin Beach, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown, from 8pm.
- Dusty Plankton at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy’s 90s Party at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Ollie Heath at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Powercut at The Creek, Peel.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10:30pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Paddy Mac at the Sidings, Castletown, 5pm.
- Harvey Mushman at the Terminus, Douglas, 5pm to 8pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5:30pm to 9:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.