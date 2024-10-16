Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Callum Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Sue Harrison and the Mollag Band at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- The Fossils at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Douglas Manx Legion, 8.30pm.
- Motherfunkers at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Dand and Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.