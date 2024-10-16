Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Callum Rowe at the Bridge, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Sue Harrison and the Mollag Band at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- The Fossils at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at the Douglas Manx Legion, 8.30pm.

- Motherfunkers at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Dand and Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- David Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5.30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.