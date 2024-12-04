Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Ian Thompson at Pico’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Soundcheck Isle of Man at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Rogue Anthem at the Creek, Peel.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Lisa Conley’s ‘A Night To Remember’ at the Bay, Port Erin, from 3pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Christmas Jumper Disco at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.

- Marine Drive at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.

- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Crawlboard at 1886, Douglas.

- Pink Pony Club at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- 995 at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.