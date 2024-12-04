Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Ian Thompson at Pico’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Soundcheck Isle of Man at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Rogue Anthem at the Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Lisa Conley’s ‘A Night To Remember’ at the Bay, Port Erin, from 3pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Christmas Jumper Disco at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.
- Marine Drive at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 8pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Crawlboard at 1886, Douglas.
- Pink Pony Club at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- 995 at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.