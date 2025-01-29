Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Acoustic Generations at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm to 11:45pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Sideways Goes To The Musicals at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9pm.

- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.

- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- The Fossils at the Union, Castletown, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Twisted Disco at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.