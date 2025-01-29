Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Acoustic Generations at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour (Beatles tribute band) at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm to 11:45pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Sideways Goes To The Musicals at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm to 1:30am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.
- The Misfits at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- The Fossils at the Union, Castletown, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Twisted Disco at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 2am.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.