Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Brown Sugar at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Heinrich Manouvre and Sarah Elder at the Peel Centenary Centre, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to 11:45pm.

- Alex Cowley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Layla Laroux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 5pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Toby Higgins at the Manor, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Switch at 1886, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Open mic night at the Railway, Union Mills, 6pm.

- Tobu Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.