Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Heinrich Manouvre and Sarah Elder at the Peel Centenary Centre, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to 11:45pm.
- Alex Cowley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Layla Laroux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 5pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Toby Higgins at the Manor, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Switch at 1886, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Open mic night at the Railway, Union Mills, 6pm.
- Tobu Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.