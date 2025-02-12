Tonight (Thursday)

- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 6pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Uncharted Tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- No Stress at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- DJ Love Bunny at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Neil Cowie at the Bridge, Douglas, 9pm to 11pm.

- Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

- Shark at the Creek, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- George Michael tribute at the South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Valentine’s Karaoke with Andy Bridson at the Bridge, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Alex Cowley at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at 1886, Douglas, 10pm.

- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Cheesy Hits Saturday in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Acoustic Generation at the Sidings, Castletown.

- No Stress at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Mark Walton’s Gary Barlow tribute at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.