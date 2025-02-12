Tonight (Thursday)
- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 6pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Uncharted Tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- No Stress at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- DJ Love Bunny at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Neil Cowie at the Bridge, Douglas, 9pm to 11pm.
- Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
- Shark at the Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- George Michael tribute at the South Douglas Old Friends Association, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Valentine’s Karaoke with Andy Bridson at the Bridge, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8:30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Cowley at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at 1886, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ Stuey in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Cheesy Hits Saturday in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Acoustic Generation at the Sidings, Castletown.
- No Stress at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Mark Walton’s Gary Barlow tribute at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.