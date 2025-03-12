Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Unchartered Tracks with Heikki, Alex and Colin M Bankes-Jones at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- GaryOke at the Welbeck Hotel, Douglas, 7pm.
- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Heron, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at the Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alice Dudley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Layla La Roux at Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- That Kelly Bird at 1886, Douglas, 3pm.
- Shadows At Sunset at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.
- Acoustic Delight at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.