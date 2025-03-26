Tonight (Thursday)
- Alex Cowley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at the Crosby, 7:30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- David Castro at Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Caution Runners at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue, above Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12:30am until close.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Callum Rowe at Kiki’s Lounge, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.
- Brown Sugar at the Sidings, Castletown.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.