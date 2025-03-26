Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Alex Cowley at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at the Crosby, 7:30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music at the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Motherfunkers at Foraging Vintners, Port Erin, 7:30pm to 10pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- David Castro at Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at 1886, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Caution Runners at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue, above Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks, Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12:30am until close.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Callum Rowe at Kiki’s Lounge, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.

- Brown Sugar at the Sidings, Castletown.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.