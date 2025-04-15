Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Noah Tonks and Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Bridge, Douglas.

- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- DJ Cuthy at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm to 11pm.

- Caution Runners at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tomorrow (Good Friday)

- ‘Bed Before 11’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm.

- Loft 47 at Laxey Institute, 7pm to 11pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Alex Cowley at the Heron, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Easter Saturday

- Eoin Molyneux 12-hour gig for Hospice, Quids Inn, Douglas, 12.30pm to 12.30am.

- Andrew Bridson at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.

- Darren Ninjafingers Millar at the Heron, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- K-pop party at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.

Easter Sunday

- Ian Thompson at the Mine’s Tavern, Laxey, 12pm (live music from 3pm).

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Easter Party at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 3pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Easter Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 8pm.

- King of Queen karaoke night at Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Resurrection 5 at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.