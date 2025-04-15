Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (RAOB) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Noah Tonks and Robyn Leigh Freestone at the Bridge, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- DJ Cuthy at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm to 11pm.
- Caution Runners at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tomorrow (Good Friday)
- ‘Bed Before 11’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm.
- Loft 47 at Laxey Institute, 7pm to 11pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley at the Heron, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Easter Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux 12-hour gig for Hospice, Quids Inn, Douglas, 12.30pm to 12.30am.
- Andrew Bridson at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey.
- Darren Ninjafingers Millar at the Heron, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- K-pop party at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Easter Sunday
- Ian Thompson at the Mine’s Tavern, Laxey, 12pm (live music from 3pm).
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Easter Party at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Easter Karaoke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9:30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 8pm.
- King of Queen karaoke night at Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Resurrection 5 at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.