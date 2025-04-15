A lead singer from the English indie rock band ‘Gomez’ is set to return to the island to perform at the Erin Arts Centre in May.
Ben Ottewell will play a selection of classic Gomez hits, plus his own solo material, on Friday, May 9 (supported by island artist Wez Clarke) and Saturday, May 10 (supported by Jeff Jepson).
Gomez won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998 for their debut platinum selling album ‘Bring It On’ that included the singles ‘Whippin’ Picadilly’, ‘Get Myself Arrested’ and ‘Tijuana Lady’.
Following albums included the likes of ‘Liquid Skin’, ‘In Our Gun’, ‘Split The Difference’, ‘How We Operate’, ‘A New Tide’ and ‘Whatever’s On Your Mind’.
Ottewell came into contact with fellow Gomez member Ian Ball (vocals, guitar) while the two were studying law at Sheffield University.
Ball was impressed by Ottewell’s voice, and along with Tom Gray (vocals, guitar, keyboard), Paul Blackburn (bass), and Olly Peacock (drums, synths, computers), they formed the band.
Ottewell is well-known for his deep, soulful voice and has drawn some comparisons to other well-known artists.
Alongside his Gomez back catalogue, Ottewell also has three solo albums: ‘Shapes & Shadows’ (2011), ‘Rattlebag’ (2014) and ‘A Man Apart’ (2017).
Rob Cope, from But First Promotions, commented: ‘Ben has a very distinct, deep soulful voice which stuns you the first time you hear him live.
‘He’s also an incredible guitarist with a commanding stage presence.
‘He loves coming to the Isle of Man to perform and this will be his fourth consecutive year, with tickets for the Saturday night having already sold out’.
There is still availability for tickets on Friday May 9, and are priced at £27.50.
If you wish to find out more or book tickets, you can visit http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/butfirstpromotions