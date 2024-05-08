Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Mark Grant at the reopening of the Manor pub, Willaston, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webb's, Douglas. 9:30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco, The Union, Castletown
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The George, Castletown, 9pm-midnight
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird, The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Elvis tribute Spencer Dale at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.