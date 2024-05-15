Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Nash and Bean at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm-11pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird, The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby N Higgins at The Union, Castletown.
- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Ninjafingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Union, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- Power Cut at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
- Toby N Higgins at The British, Douglas.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.