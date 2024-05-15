Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Nash and Bean at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm-11pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird, The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Toby N Higgins at The Union, Castletown.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Ninjafingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Union, Castletown, 9pm-midnight.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9:30pm.

- Power Cut at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

- Toby N Higgins at The British, Douglas.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Creek Inn, Peel.

- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Sunday

- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, from 8.30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.