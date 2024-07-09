Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Crawlboard at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby N Higgins at the Bridge, Laxey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Relative Impact at Port Erin Beach Festival, 6pm.
- Loose Crew at Port Erin Beach Festival, 8pm.
- Tripod at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Gary-Oke at the Nags Head, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Two Shot's at Looky's Lounge Bar, The Palace Hotel, Douglas from 10pm.
Saturday
- Pandrumanium at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 12pm.
- John Gregory at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 1.30pm.
- Manx Punx ‘All Dayer’ featuring a variety of Manx bands, at the Outback, Douglas.
- The Mollag Band at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 3pm.
- 995 at Onchan Park, 5pm.
- Third Above at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 5pm.
- Toby N Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.
- The Ed Miller Band at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Lizzie and Ciara at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Jon Lightfield at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Ninjafingers House of Funk at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- ’Stuey’ at the Nags Head, Douglas from 10pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Brian and Denise at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 12pm.
- Shoh Slaynt at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 1:30pm.
- The Famous Whiskey Boys at the Port Erin Beach Festival, 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Loose Crew at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Harvey Mushman at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas from 5pm until 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- ‘King of Queen’ Andrew at the Quids Inn, 7:15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.