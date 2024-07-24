Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Relative Impact at the Quids Inn, Douglas from 8:15pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7:30pm to 11pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco in the Union, Castletown.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Granty at Looky’s Bar in the Palace Hotel, Douglas.

Saturday

- Eoin Molyneux at the Southern Agricultural Show beer garden, 2pm to 5pm.

- Ian Thompson and friends at Quid's Inn in Douglas, 3.30pm to 5:30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the North Quay Jazz and Blues Festival, Douglas, 6.30pm to 7:30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Marine Drive supported by Dysfunction Junction at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s in Laxey, 8.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm to midnight.

- Dread Mann and Jon Lightfield at the Sidings, Castletown from 9pm.

- The Boneyard at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at O'Donnell's in Douglas from 7pm to 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 10:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.