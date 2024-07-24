Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Relative Impact at the Quids Inn, Douglas from 8:15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7:30pm to 11pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco in the Union, Castletown.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Granty at Looky’s Bar in the Palace Hotel, Douglas.
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux at the Southern Agricultural Show beer garden, 2pm to 5pm.
- Ian Thompson and friends at Quid's Inn in Douglas, 3.30pm to 5:30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the North Quay Jazz and Blues Festival, Douglas, 6.30pm to 7:30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Marine Drive supported by Dysfunction Junction at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Queen’s in Laxey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm to midnight.
- Dread Mann and Jon Lightfield at the Sidings, Castletown from 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 5.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at O'Donnell's in Douglas from 7pm to 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 10:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.