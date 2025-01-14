If you want to go and see a stage show or a comedy act in the Isle of Man, then the VillaGaiety is often the first port of call.
The Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre continues to provide musical acts and a laugh-a-minute gigs throughout 2025, with a number of shows at the two venues already being announced for the year ahead.
So, here is a brief guide to what you can expect, with plenty of options to choose from...
Douglas Choral Union’s Chicago will hit the Gaiety Theatre on February 7, with 10 performances running until February 15.
The Magic Of The Bee Gees will also take place at the Villa Marina on February 8, followed by comedian Milton Jones’ HA!MILTON on February 19.
The end of February will then see three hugely popular performers take to the stage: Jack Savoretti at the Villa on February 24, Russell Watson at the Gaiety on February 26 and comedian Iain Stirling at the Gaiety on February 28.
Heading into March, there will be a Celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on March 1, while the stage show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from the Manx Operatic Society will run from March 14 to March 22 - both at the Gaiety Theatre.
Fastlove, a tribute to George Michael, will be at the Villa on March 14, as well as a Primary School Assembly Bangers show in the same venue on March 22.
The end of the month is then all about comedy at the Gaiety Theatre, including performances from Al Murray, Adam Kay, George Lewis and Jack Dee from March 23 to March 29.
April will then see further gigs from comedians Maisie Adam and Chris McCausland at the Gaiety, as well as Gary Barlow’s Songbook Tour at the Villa on April 17 and April 18.