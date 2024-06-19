This year’s Full Moon Festival is set to showcase a variety of local musicians, DJs and bands.
The festival is now in its second year and will be held over three days (Friday, June 28 until Sunday, June 30) at Rosehill Farm on Richmond Hill.
It will see 120 separate acts with more than 200 different artists take to the stage, and has been described as ‘family friendly’ with a style that will cover many different genres.
There will be seven separate music areas within Rosehill Farm, as well as an indoor ‘mini market’ with local crafts, clothing and fancy dress options.
Saturday will also see ‘wellness’ stations and activities taking place for attendees, such as ice baths, a sauna, breathing classes, two types of yoga classes and other workshops.
Switched on Entertainments will be providing rides and activities for the children who will also be able to take part in school sports day style races, a fun run, music workshop, a Spinnin Vannin Workshop and a football tournament.
The festival will finish with a silent disco on Sunday evening, with three DJs taking to the stage at the same time.
A spokesperson from the festival said: ‘The festival will have an onsite bar which will offer a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks, while there will also be a variety of onsite catering vans offering both local and international cuisines with meat and vegan options.’
Two international DJs are set to play on the Saturday night - GW Harrison and Lee John.
GW Harrison holds a residency with the tech-house label ‘ABODE’, and has performed at venues such as Amnesia Ibiza, Soho Garden, AMP Lost and Found in Malta and had a three-year stint on the ‘We Are FSTVL’ main stage in London.
Event organiser Scott Bradshaw said: ‘GW plays all over the world, and is not long back from Vegas where he played with Fat Boy Slim and Clapton. He is a good friend of mine from Ibiza and we are really lucky to have such a huge current name coming to our island.’
Lee John has also been a DJ for over 15 years, performing in venues across the UK, Australia and Ibiza.
Local acts taking to the stage during Full Moon include Callmeamour, Kinrage, Motherfunkers, 3 million and Biskee Brisht.
Scott added: ‘After a really successful first year we have done what we promised and added lots of new things for 2024.
‘On Sunday we have something very different - an Oompah Band with the full show and drinking games to get everyone warmed up, then the delightful Biskee Brisht with the Motherfunkers closing the live music.
‘Fancy dress themes will be announced very soon and we encourage everyone to get involved.’
Prices for single day tickets start from £30 for adults and £10 for children, while anyone under the age of three can enter for free.
Weekend camping tickets are £132, while eight-man tents for the weekend come to £100 per person.