The company is an entertainment giant, encompassing not just the circus but a number of other world class productions including the Chinese State Circus, Cirque Surreal and Spirit of the Horse, some of which have also visited the Isle of Man. The circus has a brand new cast for 2024 featuring acts from their shows from all around the world. As Binky explained, they have plenty of star performers to choose from as they have four or five shows on at any one time . He said: ‘At the height of the season we employ nearly 400 people in several large productions across the world playing to an audience of up to 50,000 each week in total.’